India’s first handmade performance motorcycle gets a car sourced 1000cc engine

By Suvil Susvirkar December 26, 2016

Getting a performance motorcycle has become significantly easier in the last few years with many International manufacturers shifting their focus on developing markets. In recent past, we have seen manufacturers such as Triumph Motorcycles, Ducati, Kawasaki, Benelli and MV Agusta bringing in a vast portion of their product portfolio in the Indian market. While the performance motorcycle scene has improved several folds in the last half a decade, it is still out of reach for many.

So what do you do when you desire an exotic ride without burning a hole in your pocket? Well, you build one. Meet Riddhish Vyas from Rajkot, Gujarat who made his own performance motorcycle, Ridd – a 1000cc chopper made mostly by hand. Equipped with a 1000cc car engine with shaft drive and a six speed gearbox, the Ridd is capable of reaching speeds of upto 170 kph.

Check out the motorcycle in the video below:

Here is another video of the motorcycle:

The motorcycle is claimed to have been built for one-third the price of a superbike and it took eight years to finish the build. Vyas’s creation has made it to the Limca Book Record for being the first Indian Handmade 1000cc motorcycle. He has also been awarded Trend Setter award by the Gujarat Innovation Society.

What do you have to say about the Ridd? Let us know your views about the motorcycle through the comments section below.

Lead Image Courtesy : Chitralekha

  1. Yeah ! This might be a great motive to the Indian youngsters ,right this day they were been more enthusiastic over motor machine wheather it may be car or bike they ful fledged there focus into it ,so the result came up into RIDD motorcycle or otherwise DC Avanti in India this might be in predictable but now it’s getting possible ,yes in few year we Indians are one among the good manufacturers all over the world………get ready globe we are lead you in few year
    -Jai hind

