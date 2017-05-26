Indian Roadmaster Classic Debuts On Official Indian Website, Launch Imminent?

Indian Motorcycles unveiled a new variant in the Roadmaster cruiser series known as the Roadmaster Classic. Now, this very model has made its debut on the official Indian website of Indian Motorcycles, hinting at a launch that should not be far away.

The Indian Roadmaster Classic comes equipped with more features over the regular Roadmaster model. Dimension wise, the Roadmaster Classic measures 2630 mm in length, 1491 mm in height and 1001 mm in width. These dimensions are a bit different from the standard Roadmaster, courtesy of the saddle bags. The wheelbase measures 1668mm while the seat height stands at 673mm. The ground clearance of the model is 140mm.

The Indian Roadmaster Classic can be had in three colour options: Thunder Black, Willow Green over Ivory Cream and Red over Ivory Cream. A few features that are unique to the Roadmaster Classic include keyless ignition, cruise control leather seats, 100 watt sound system, LED lights, leather seats and saddle bags as well as heated seats and grips. Also on offer is a seven inch ‘Rider Command’ touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB and Radio connectivity and Navigation support.

Powering the Indian Roadmaster Classic is a 1811cc Thunder-Stroke V-twin air cooled engine that produces 161 Nm of torque on the global spec model. The India-spec model will be tuned to produce about 135 Nm of torque. Although Indian Motorcycles has not revealed an official date regarding the launch of the Roadmaster Classic, the launch should not be far away considering the model is already listed on the official Indian website.