Harley-Davidson Inaugurates its First Merchandise Only Showroom at Mumbai International Airport

Harley-Davidson India has inaugurated its first merchandise-only showroom, Mach-1, at the Mumbai International Airport. The showroom, which is spread across an area of 500 sq ft, will give travelers an opportunity to shop for authentic Harley- Davidson merchandise while on-the-go.

The store located at T2 departures is designed with an industrial look, open ceiling, grey walls and box compartments and will house the exclusive Harley-Davidson merchandise. The collections display will include the brand’s riding jackets, boots, helmets, t-shirts, caps, gloves, sunglasses, sweaters and a host of other merchandise and accessories.

Mach-1, the brand’s first Alternate Retail Outlet (ARO) in the Asia Pacific region, will be different from the other dealerships as the outlet will not display the opulent motorcycles for sale or service. The purpose of this outlet will be to give potential customers a firsthand experience of the brand’s iconic merchandise. The launch of this merchandise-only store will serve as an extension to the cult lifestyle that millions of brand enthusiasts have embraced from around the world.

With over 150 outlets, CSI Airport constantly works towards offering an extensive layout of unique brands and services for its passengers. In its attempt to set up a retail spread that caters to the need of travelers from every age group, Mumbai International Airport has successfully transformed T2 into a shopping and leisure destination.