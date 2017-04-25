Harley-Davidson Boot Camp Announced; Aims To Engage And Inspire New Riders

Harley-Davidson India is back to engage and inspire new riders at the Harley-Davidson Boot Camp as it continues to grow the sport of leisure motorcycling in India. A Harley-Davidson Boot Camp shows new riders the motorcycle basics in a fun way, helping them take the first steps toward discovering a new form of their own personal freedom on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The camp entails an introduction to the Harley-Davidson lifestyle and culture, its origin, history and an understanding of the motorcycle families to identify the right for oneself. Enthusiasts are divided into smaller groups, getting their first experience of camaraderie that goes with riding. Riders also get the opportunity to take their dream motorcycle for a short a ride with like-minded individuals.

Moreover, enthusiasts can learn about customized financing solutions designed to assist riders in owning a Harley-Davidson. Harley-Davidson Finance offers tailor-made financing options with flexible and attractive rates, terms and EMIs to all Harley-Davidson customers.

Harley-Davidson India will organize Boot Camps across India all through April-June 2017 and shall kick start the same in the city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. To reach out to all riding enthusiasts, they have created a micro site for visitors to register for the event.

Note : Images for representation only