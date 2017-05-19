Fiat Argo, Punto Successor Officially Revealed : Images and Details

We had shared the spy images and some details of the Fiat Argo, the upcoming Punto replacement in the past. Now Fiat has officially revealed the images and some details about the new car model, which has a good possibility of making it to the Indian shores as well.

Unlike its puristic, very Italian forebear, the Punto, which was a study in clean lines, the Argo is rather sporty and features more complex lines. The images shown here are of the sportiest ‘HGT’ version with two-tone alloy wheels. While a hatchback, stylistically there are very mild hints of a soft roader with plastic undercladding on the wheel arches, side skirts and rear bumper and a relatively high ride height.

A very pronounced crease, in the form of the car’s shoulder line connects the head and tail lamps covering door handles. At the rear, the car gets a spoiler on top and a sportily styled exhaust muffler.

Designed and developed in Brazil for the South American market, the Argo draws its name from Jason and the Argonauts, from Greek mythology.

Up front, the car gets a pronounced, horizontally oriented grille and wraparound headlamps with LED DRLs. Sporty highlights in red along with exotic looking two tone wheels make the Argo look fantastic in that shade of black.

At this point, the Argo is expected to come equipped with three engines – a 1.0 litre 72 hp, a 1.3 litre 101hp and a 1.8 litre 135hp unit. All engines, as officially announced, would be petrol powered. Sure, diesel powertrains would be added to the lineup based on the requirement at a later point. All engines, except the 1.8 petrol will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.8 petrol will get a 6-speed auto option as well.

Here’s a teaser video:

Check out the official images along with some spy images of the car in the gallery below.