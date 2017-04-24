DC Design Teases Modified Mahindra Thar

DC Design has teased a modified Mahindra Thar that they’re working on. A couple of teaser sketches, shared on DC Design’s social media channels, show how the modifications will pan out.

This is the company’s second crack at modifying the Thar, with the first attempt (DC Design modifies Mahindra Thar) receiving a fair amount of flak.

The Thar’s iconic fascia looks like its been mostly left untouched, apart from a beefier front bumper with an integrated bull bar and modernised fenders with integrated LED DRLs. It seems that the grille, hood and doors will be retained from the original Thar.

Apart from that, every single body panel gets the DC touch. The rear fenders have been widened, and culminate into new, C-shaped LED tail lamps. The rear window gets a “wraparound” effect with blacked out C-pillars, while there’s a new, contrast coloured “floating” roof with additional lights and hooks.

The rear bumper is a custom made job as well, replete with an integrated foot rest. Other highlights include an exposed spare wheel, side steps and off-road ready rubber. It’s still unclear whether the mechanical aspects of the DC Design Thar will be altered or not, as the company is yet to reveal the complete details and price for this kit.

In stock guise, the Mahindra Thar’s 2498 cc, four cylinder turbo diesel engine is good for 105 bhp and 247 Nm of torque.