Chevrolet Initiates On-ground Activities For “Drive with Care – Protect Your Precious” Campaign

Progressing further on the ‘Drive with Care – Protect your precious’ campaign, Chevrolet India initiated on-ground activities as a part of an extensive awareness drive. The on-ground activation include deployment of Safety Ninjas at malls and schools across – Delhi and Mumbai. Giving considerable attention to reinstate child safety measures on roads, the campaign went live on digital platforms earlier this month.

Chevrolet has taken an innovative approach towards road safety, underscoring certain essential road safety measures, the negligence of which has become the major reason for the increasing number of road accidents. To reach out to parents and kids, a group of tiny tots (Chevrolet Safety Ninjas) were positioned at Phoenix Market City, Kurla and Goregoan Sports Club in Mumbai who persuaded them to take the Chevrolet Tiny Safety Challenge. The initiation included safety quizzes, contests and other engaging activities. The Ninjas also urged the parents to take a pledge online to consciously ensure their child’s safety.

The Protect Your Precious campaign features four Safety Ninjas, Chevrolet’s mascots to promote child safety – Buckle Ninja, Child Seat Ninja, Lock Ninja and Rear Seat Ninja. The Safety Ninjas will sensitize parents and kids on the need to inculcate safety measures on a daily basis. A campaign video with the Safety Ninjas will also be released on YouTube, Facebook and other media channels to create awareness.

Chevrolet has also tied up with 35 schools in Delhi and 15 schools in Mumbai to ensure a widespread messaging across the target audience.

To take the pledge and to know how you can ensure your child’s safety while driving, visit Chevrolet India’s website and Chevrolet’s official Facebook page. A dedicated campaign page on the Chevrolet website has been created, all under one campaign hashtag #ProtectYourPrecious.