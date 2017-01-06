CES 2017 : Check Out the Hyundai Ioniq Scooter Concept

The visitors of 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas witnessed some really interesting concepts. Hyundai Motor has also displayed key elements of its strategy for future mobility at the event. One of the many concepts showcased at the event was the IONIQ Scooter.

Users can fold and unfold the scooter with just one hand, and its lightweight construction enhances its portability. The scooter is equipped with front and rear lights to aid visibility, and an occupant sensor detects when the rider is safely aboard before riding mode is enabled.

Also Read – Hyundai Carlino Sub-4 Meter Compact SUV Rendered in Production Guise

Acceleration is controlled by the rider scrolling up their thumb switch, while braking is achieved by pressing a pad over the scooter’s rear wheel or scrolling down thumb switch.Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ Scooter is an innovative portable-mobility concept that allows customers to continue their journey after parking to easily reach their final destination. The lightweight, electrically-powered scooter is conveniently stored and charged in the front door of the IONIQ Electric, with an easy one-touch folding structure for maximized portability.

Also Read : Frost & Sullivan awards Hyundai Motor India Indian Manufacturer of the Year 2016

The scooter is the result of a study into alternatives for ‘first-and-last mile mobility’, and is another innovation from Hyundai Motor’s long-term research and development program, Project IONIQ, which works to redefine future mobility through innovation.

Check out the scooter in action in the video below: