BMW Mobile Studio Heads To Solapur On May 27-28, 2017

BMW India has introduced the BMW Mobile Studio a mobile showroom designed to showcase the BMW products and services in more than 50 emerging markets across India. The BMW Mobile Studio in Solapur is hosted by Bavaria Motors and will be stationed on 27 and 28 May, 2017 at Home Maidan, opposite Haribhai Devakaran Prashala School, Solapur.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The BMW Mobile Studio is a mobile structure featuring a two car display, reception area, BMW lifestyle collection and a VIP lounge. Customers will have an opportunity to experience the performance of BMW sedans and SAVs (Sports Activity Vehicle). After getting a first-hand driving experience, the customers can address their queries and interests to the sales experts. The experts provide advice on all specifications, technology and features of the cars to give an overall view of the BMW products, services and lifestyle accessories. Customers can also book a BMW vehicle at the Mobile Studio.

The BMW X5 and the BMW Z4 will be on display while the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, the BMW X1 and the BMW X3 will be available for test drives to customers visiting the BMW Mobile studio in Solapur. The BMW Motorrad models such as BMW S 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 XR and BMW R 1200 GS will be on special display.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said that the BMW Mobile Studio has been conceptualized to offer a complete BMW showroom experience on a mobile platform. Positioned at prominent locations, it showcases the complete range of BMW products exactly where their customers are present. The BMW Mobile Studio engages the prospects and existing customers alike in emerging markets, thereby making it a persuasive concept completing the circle of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’.

Vishal Agarwal, Managing Director, Bavaria Motors said, “The demand for luxury cars is increasing across emerging markets and the BMW Mobile Studio is a perfect platform for us to cater to this potential market. We are looking forward to showcase the dynamic BMW product range and services in Solapur.”