BMW Experience Tour 2017 Being Hosted In Delhi NCR

BMW India is hosting its BMW Experience Tour in Delhi NCR from 27-30 April 2017. In its fourth edition, the tour demonstrates the entire BMW product portfolio in 14 cities across the nation. Post Delhi, the tour will be held in Ranchi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Raipur.

The BMW Experience Tour 2017 is an exclusive platform to experience the BMW brand, test drive vehicles and interact with product experts. Customers will have an opportunity to experience the range of BMW sedans, Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) and the sporty M cars.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW Experience Tour 2017 is a specially designed concept to provide our customers and prospects with adrenaline-charged experiences, unparalleled luxury and unforgettable moments. The participants get a chance to drive the dynamic range of BMW cars and familiarize themselves with its superior driving dynamics, unmatched performance and luxurious comfort. It also enables our customers to work effectively with the car in a wide range of driving situations thus making their journey safe and enjoyable.”

Mr. Yadur Kapur, Executive Director, Deutsche Motoren said, “The BMW Experience Tour 2017 serves up driving experiences of a very special variety to suit novices and advance drivers alike. It is a great opportunity for our existing and potential customers to acquaint themselves with the overwhelmingly impressive capabilities of BMW cars. We are confident that our customers will immensely appreciate this ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ experience.”

Mr. Gaurav Bhatia, Executive Director, Bird Automotive said, “We believe that the foundation of our association with BMW India is built on striving and ardently offering aspirational products and services to our customers. The BMW Experience Tour 2017 has seen great excitement amongst our customers and prospects and we are glad to be a part of this prestigious platform.”

Mr. Manreet Singh Libra, Managing Director, Libra Autohaus said, “We are proud to co-host the BMW Experience Tour 2017 in Delhi NCR. The culmination of the most aspirational products and an unrivalled driving experience under expert guidance gives our customers and driving enthusiasts an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the capabilities of BMW vehicles. We aim to leverage such engaging platform to further serve our growing clientele with great passion.”

The BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the all-new BMW 7 Series, the all-new BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5 will be available for test drive to participants. Further, BMW certified driver trainers will offer advice on various driving techniques like slalom, fast laps, corner braking and emergency braking. The BMW i8, the all-new BMW 7 series and the BMW M car will be on special display.

The BMW Experience Tour 2017 features gourmet delights by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani. He will engage the participants through a masterclass that will showcase how to turn everyday food into sheer gastronomic delights.

The 2017 edition of BMW Experience Tour will house an exclusive BMW 7 Series Individual Lounge, BMW i8 and BMW M cars display, Lifestyle Section with BMW merchandise, food and beverage section and kid’s engagement zone.

While the BMW Accessories and Lifestyle Zone will feature lucrative merchandise at special offers, the exclusive BMW 7 Series Individual Lounge offers customers an opportunity to customize and enhance their vehicle in line with their personal requirements. The BMW 7 Series Individual Lounge will showcase individual paint finishes, leather upholstery and trims.

Throughout the Experience Tour, a special structure inspired from the iconic BMW kidney grille will be created in each city. The weather proof, air-conditioned structure, will accommodate the reception, briefing and display areas. A special recreation zone will ensure an entertaining time for the entire family. An exclusive Kids Zone featuring everything from a special driving zone with BMW Baby Racers, electronically simulated track, driving games like Forza and foosball has been created.

The BMW Financial Services Zone offers information on the latest finance schemes and offers catering to diverse financing needs of customers. The program offers guidance and gives the customers freedom to choose from an array of customised financial offers.