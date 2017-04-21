Ashok Leyland Showcases Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation (iEGR) Tech For BS4 Engines

Ashok Leyland has showcased its full range of future ready products, based on Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation (iEGR) technology at its annual Global Conference 2017 in Chennai. Regarding the application of iEGR technology, Ashok Leyland will be the only domestic OEM to implement this technology successfully for its products above 130HP.

According to Ashok Leyland, IntelligentExhaustGas Recirculation (iEGR) technology is a simple yet innovative solution to achieving the desired results in order to meet the BS4 norms. This technology is not only better suited to Indian conditions compared to Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology (based on European technology) but will also prove to be hugely cost effective, easy to operate and hassle-free to maintain, says the Chennai based manufacturer.

With iEGR technology as the highlight, the company displayed a mix of over thirty products and services, featuring trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), simulators, quick service bikes and gensets.

Sharing his views at the Global Conference 2017, Mr. Vinod K. Dasari – Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has many innovative class leading firsts to its credit through the years. This showcase of the iEGR technology across our product rangebears further testimony of our capability to roll-out technology-led future ready products. Moreso this indigenous technology will help us deliver on our brand promise of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’ in multiple ways. For our customers it will mean ease of use and better cost efficiencies. For the environment it will mean more efficient fuel combustionand improved emissions.The indigenous development of iEGR technology will also mean faster time to market and minimal cost of implementation. We will emerge as the ONLY OEM in India to have achieved this.”

List of products displayed at the Global Conference: