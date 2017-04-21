Skip links

Home News Ashok Leyland Showcases Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation (iEGR) Tech For BS4 Engines
Ashok Leyland Showcases Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation (iEGR) Tech For BS4 Engines

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 21, 2017

Ashok Leyland has showcased its full range of future ready products, based on Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation (iEGR) technology at its annual Global Conference 2017 in Chennai. Regarding the application of iEGR technology, Ashok Leyland will be the only domestic OEM to implement this technology successfully for its products above 130HP.

According to Ashok Leyland, IntelligentExhaustGas Recirculation (iEGR) technology is a simple yet innovative solution to achieving the desired results in order to meet the BS4 norms. This technology is not only better suited to Indian conditions compared to Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology (based on European technology) but will also prove to be hugely cost effective, easy to operate and hassle-free to maintain, says the Chennai based manufacturer.

With iEGR technology as the highlight, the company displayed a mix of over thirty products and services, featuring trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), simulators, quick service bikes and gensets.

Sharing his views at the Global Conference 2017, Mr. Vinod K. Dasari – Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has many innovative class leading firsts to its credit through the years. This showcase of the iEGR technology across our product rangebears further testimony of our capability to roll-out technology-led future ready products. Moreso this indigenous technology will help us deliver on our brand promise of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’ in multiple ways. For our customers it will mean ease of use and better cost efficiencies. For the environment it will mean more efficient fuel combustionand improved emissions.The indigenous development of iEGR technology will also mean faster time to market and minimal cost of implementation. We will emerge as the ONLY OEM in India to have achieved this.”

List of products displayed at the Global Conference:

SNModelVertical
1Captain 3718/BS4with containerTrucks
2Captain 3118/BS4 with pol tankTrucks
3Captain 2518 /BS4 HaulageTrucks
4Captain 3123 /22CM BS4Trucks
5U 2518 /16 Box /9sBGS BS4Trucks
6Captain 4923/ LH /with AC/tip trailer BS4Trucks
7Captain 2523 LH/ RMCTrucks
8Cargo 1618 /BS3 24 feet containerTrucks
9U 4019 BS4Trucks
10Captain 2532 mining tipperTrucks
11GURU 1211 20ft Fully builtTrucks
12Ecomet 1212 7Cum TipperTrucks
13BOSS A1 1223Trucks
14Sunshine 8.1M School bus BS4Bus
15Lynx Smart 49-seater AC school busBus
16Freedom Coach / 12M Luxury CoachBus
17222 Viking 40-seater staff bus Semi reclining seatsBus
18Janbus LHDBus
19Oyster StaffBus
20Dost PlusTrucks
21MiTR 32 SeaterBus
22Partner LHDTrucks
23Dost RFS CNGTrucks
24Medium Bullet proof vehicle for State Police forcesTrucks
25SimulatorSimulator
26KNOW (eComet/Boss)Trucks
27Mobile Wheel Alignment Facility (eComet/Boss)Trucks
28Quick Service bikeBike
2962.5 KVA GensetGenset
305 KVA GensetGenset

