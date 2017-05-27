2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Render Is Every Quarter-Litre’s Worst Nightmare

The Honda CBR250RR is one of the most extreme looking quarter-litres out there. It’s got futuristic styling with all LED headlight, aggressive and muscular design and premium hardware. So the Kawasaki Ninja 250, CBR250RR’s ace rival, has an uphill task to outrun the Honda. While Kawasaki is working on the new iteration of the Ninja 250, the creative bunch at Young Machine have put up a render that’d give most of the quarter-litres nightmares for weeks.

It’s the front of the motorcycle that the folks at the Japanese magazine have digitally rendered and it looks aggressive. The dual LED headlight instantly grows on you while the fairing integrated front blinkers lend a clean look to the front. The motorcycle is imagined to go head-on against the CBR250RR and thus it features premium hardware like an upside down telescopic fork and dual front disc brakes.

The rendered Ninja 250 looks absolutely stunning and Kawasaki should give some thought to it. We may also see a slight increase in performance too and the next generation Kawasaki Ninja 250 is expected to deliver better numbers than the current model’s 32 PS of power @ 11,000 rpm and 21 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

We hope to hear some more details about the next generation model soon. While we wait for an official announcement about the motorcycle, let us know your views about the render through the comments section below.

Image Courtesy : Young Machine via TMCBlog