2017 Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus With LED Headlamps To Be Priced At INR 11.39 lakh

Volkswagen India will add yet another variant to their burgeoning Vento lineup called the Highline Plus. Over the Highline variant, the Highline Plus gets features like full-LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps and a reverse camera as standard fitments.

The new Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus is not to be confused with the Vento Highline Plus edition that was launched in October last year with a handful of extra features. That Highline Plus edition is said to be discontinued form the market.

Also Read – VW Vento Highline Plus with LED headlamps and new alloy wheels spied

Apart from the two aforementioned updates, the new Vento Highline Plus features the same equipment list as seen on the Highline variant. The Vento Highline Plus has been priced at a premium of around INR 80,000 over the current, top-end Highline variant.

Reportedly, dealers have already started receiving the first batch of TSI DSG equipped Highline Plus variants and are promising deliveries for the other engine/transmission options in close to six weeks. The booking amount for the Vento Highline Plus is INR 75,000.

2017 Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus prices (ex-showroom)-

Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.6 Petrol MT: INR 11.39 lakh

Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.5 TDI MT: INR 12.81 lakh

Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.2 TSI DSG AT: INR 12.67 lakh

Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.5 TDI DSG AT: INR 14.09 lakh

via Autocar India