2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Bookings Officially Open, India Launch On May 16

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on May 16, bookings for the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire have begun. A few dealerships were unofficially accepting bookings for the new Dzire against an amount of INR 10,000 and INR 21,000 at select dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. Now, Maruti Suzuki has officially begun accepting bookings for the 2017 Dzire across its dealerships in India for a booking amount of INR 11,000. Customers can also book the facelifted compact sedan through the company’s official website.

Based on the company’s new HEARTECT platform, the upcoming 2017 Dzire is 100 kgs lighter over the outgoing model. Visual changes to the new Dzire include a redesigned front bumper, polygonal chrome grille and headlamps similar to that of the new Swift. At the rear, the model receives a chrome strip running the length of the boot, flanked by redesigned tail lights on either side.

Inside, the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift has been completely revamped and now receives a new dual tone theme of beige and black and satin chrome accents on various parts such as the instrumentation rings, steering wheel, doors, gear knob and instrument panel. Also on offer would be a driver oriented centre console with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, twin pod instrument cluster and a dual tone flat bottomed steering wheel.

The company will continue to offer the existing set of engine options 1.2-litre four cylinder petrol engine and a 1.3-litre four cylinder diesel engine on the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift. Transmission options will include a five speed manual transmission as standard while the company’s Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission will be available as an option.