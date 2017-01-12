2017 KTM RC Range India launch on January 19

Just a few days ago, we brought you exclusive images featuring the brochure of the upcoming 2017 KTM RC series in India. Now, KTM has officially confirmed that the 2017 RC series will make its debut in India on January 19 at an event in Pune.

The event will witness the launch of both the 2017 KTM RC siblings, the RC200 and RC390. Coming to the 2017 RC200, the fully faired motorcycle receives only visual updates in the form of a new livery. The model continues to draw power from the 199cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that produces 25 PS at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via six speed transmission.

Moving on to the 2017 RC390, the motorcycle receives a host of new updates, both mechanical and visual. The motorcycle, which made its debut at the 2015 EICMA show, receives a larger 320mm front disc brake, switchable ABS, ride-by-wire and a slipper clutch. The under-belly exhaust makes way for an aluminium, side mounted up-swept exhaust canister on the right side.

Powering the 2017 RC390 is the Euro-IV compliant 373cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that is capable of producing 43.5 PS at 9,000 rpm while the peak torque of 36 Nm comes up at 7,000 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via six speed transmission.

Stay tuned as we get you the details of the 2017 KTM RC series live from the launch venue. Meanwhile, which 2017 model of the KTM RC series are you waiting for? Tell us through the comments section below.