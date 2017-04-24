Here’s How A Mistake Got A Lucky Few The White 2017 KTM 390 Duke

Recently, we told you that KTM India launched the 2017 390 Duke with a white paintjob. Previous reports suggested that the white paintjob was being sold in India as a limited edition even though there was no official update on KTM India’s website.

The orange paintjob on the new KTM 390 Duke

Now, if a new report is to be believed, the Indian arm of the Austrian bike maker had sold the 2017 KTM 390 Duke in white colour by mistake. The report further adds that due to a mistake during the dispatch, the white coloured variants were loaded onto a truck that was supposed to be distributed among dealers across the country.

In the mix-up, a few customers had the opportunity to buy the new 390 Duke with a white paintjob. Hence, these lucky customers have now become owners of an export-spec variant of the 390 Duke. The 2017 390 Duke is currently available in India only with an orange paintjob.

The 2017 KTM 390 Duke finished in a shade of white

Powering the new KTM 390 Duke is a BS-IV compliant 373cc engine. This single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected motor is capable of producing 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque. Piared to a six speed transmission, this engine sends power to the rear wheels.

