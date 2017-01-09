2017 Honda Mobilio facelift Teased Before January 13 Indonesia Launch

Along with the Honda City, the Honda Mobilio is also going under the scalpel. Honda Indonesia has dropped a teaser video of the 2017 Honda Mobilio facelift that’ll be launched on 13 January 2017.

The teaser hints at the aesthetic upgrades on the Mobilio; most of which will be confined to the front fascia.

The 2017 Honda Mobilio will feature redesigned headlamps that are more in line with the WR-V, an updated front grille with a chunkier chrome insert and a new front bumper with oval fog lamps.

The rest of the design is expected to continue unchanged, apart from a new chrome appliqué at the rear and newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels.

The Royal Blue-like exterior color featured in the teaser will also be added to the Mobilio’s color palette. Inside, changes should be limited to minor trim revisions.

In Indonesia, the updated version of the 7-seat MPV will continue to be powered by the existing 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 118 PS and 145 Nm of torque. It can be had with a either 5-speed MT or a CVT.