Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
Modified Mahindra Thar Auto Expo 2 750x380 2016 Auto Expo : This modified Mahindra Thar looks like an ill omen on wheels

2016 Auto Expo : This modified Mahindra Thar looks like an ill omen on wheels

By Amit Chhangani February 3, 2016

Modified Mahindra Thar Auto Expo (2)

Parked at the Mahindra Adventure exhibit was this ominous looking modified Mahindra Thar with monstrous off-road tyres and ground clearance to go over a mountain without scraping its belly. Those enormous tyres might not be the most suitable for going off the road, but they sure lend this Thar presence which can be rivaled by a rare few car models.

Up front the rugged SUV gets its grille modified, and houses headlamps with white LED rings. The headlamps also seem to house projector elements within. The Bull bar slanting skywards has a winch behind it to underline the SUV’s capability to get out of even the boggiest of the surfaces.

Modified Mahindra Thar Auto Expo (4)

The bonnet gets a humongous air scoop flanked by two mountains of sheet metal. We also love the orange highlighting on the fenders and bonnet, contrasting nicely with the soft glow light grey shade the SUV is painted in. A snorkel finding its way up to the windscreen is another neat touch.

On the sides, the doors have been redone with a new shape and a black-orange highlight at the lower portion of the door.

Modified Mahindra Thar Auto Expo (3)

The showstealer, however is the way that intimading  spare wheel / tyre when viewed from behind. Those with an eye for detail would also notice the twin exhausts flanking the rear bumper in a rather high position. Tail-lamps, too, have been given the LED treatment to make the brute look properly exclusive.

There are other things to talk about too, but we’d rather let you browse through the imags of this behemoth and unravel its mysteries by yourselves. Enjoy the pics.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Upcoming Microsoft Surface phone could be a foldable device that turns into a tablet

VIDEO: Promo shows off what looks like a Bezel-Less Samsung Galaxy S8

Bose launches New Home Entertainment systems ranging from Rs. 69,999 till Rs. 3,99,999

Android Powered, High-end Nokia 8 could arrive on February 26