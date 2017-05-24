This Modified Toyota Fortuner Dresses Up As A Jeep Renegade

Pune based Ayas Custom Motorcycles has done quite a few modifications when it comes to motorcycles. Now, after various two wheeler mod-jobs, the folks at Ayas Custom Motorcycles have begun modifications for four wheelers. Their first car modification is none other than the Toyota Fortuner.

Yes, a single look at the front of this vehicle and some of you might have thought that it’s a Jeep Renegade. Well, that’s what the modifier wants you to think it is, at least from the front. This modified Toyota Fortuner receives modifications in the form of the complete front fascia inspired from the Jeep Renegade.

Highlights of the modified front fascia include the signature Jeep grille with the vertical slats, circular headlamp design, LED DRLs, and Renegade inspired front bumper with fog lamps. The roof mounted high intensity lights are not inspired from the Renegade though, but look neat nonetheless. On either side, the model receives wider wheel arches and new side steps while the posterior features a new bumper.

Inside, the Renegade inspired Fortuner takes luxury a tad bit higher with the help of a custom lounge that features only two seats stretching across the second and third row. These two reclining seats are surrounded by LED lighting, gloss wood trims and a dual tone theme. Also on offer is a large screen LED TV, compact refrigerator, ambient lighting and foldable trays that can be used to place laptops.

Details of any modifications remain unknown and hence it can be assumed that this previous generation Toyota Fortuner is powered by either a 2.5-litre diesel engine or a 3.0-litre diesel engine. If you wish to have this modification on a Fortuner, you’d have to shell out INR 13.5 lakh which (obviously) is exclusive of the donor car.