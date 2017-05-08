Check Out This Modified Suzuki GSX-R150 Cafe Racer

A custom built Suzuki GSX-R150 took the stage at the 2017 Indonesian International Motor Show. This Suzuki GSX-R150 has been modified into a cafe racer and it looks pretty good. The custom built motorcycle drops the standard fairing for the classic cafe racer look. The standard headlight has been traded for round projector unit with LED DRL. A custom front fender replaces the stock fibre unit whereas the braking duties are now performed by dual, petal discs.

Also Read – When You Own A Maruti But Bikes Are Life : Custom Motorcycle With A 800cc Engine

The motorcycle also features custom radiator surrounds, a new fuel tank and, a single seat saddle. The pillion seat region has been re-assigned to a rear cowl which adds to the classic cafe racer theme of the motorcycle. It also gets a aftermarket, free-flow underbelly exhaust which replaces the side mounted stock unit. The motorcycle rides on a different set of alloys.

Don’t Miss – Custom Made Royal Enfield Classic 350 ‘Brat Bob’ Bobber Looks Picture Perfect

Mechanical details on this one are scarce but the stock GSX-R150 uses a 147.3cc water-cooled single cylinder engine with fuel injection system which is tuned to deliver 18.2 Bhp of power at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 8,500 rpm. This cafe racer isn’t the best of the mod jobs that we’ve seen but it’s still a good attempt to lend the stock GSX-R150 a fresh look.

What do you have to say about this Suzuki GSX-R150 cafe racer? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Image Courtesy : Autonetmagz