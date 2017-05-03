Bengaluru Receives India’s First Maserati Levante

Bengaluru, which (arguably) has some of the most exotic vehicles in the country, has added yet another feather to its cap. The region recently received the country’s first ever Maserati Levante finished in a shade of Blu Passione Mica. The model has been delivered even before the Italian luxury automobile manufacturer could launch its first SUV in India.

Named after a warm Mediterranean wind, the Levante is based on the same platform that underpins the Quattroporte and the Ghibli. The Levante, which made its debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, is claimed to have the best in class drag co-efficient of 0.31. The company also said that the Levante has a perfect balanced weight distribution (50-50) between the front and the rear.

Up-front, the Maserati Levante features the trademark grille with vertically positioned chrome slats. Sitting on either side of this grille are the projector headlamps with LED DRLs. Positioned below the headlamps are the circular fog lamps, completing the front fascia of the SUV. The side profile of the Levante receives chrome door handles and the Maserati logos sitting on the C-pillar. At the rear, the SUV is equipped with Ghibli inspired tail lamps, body coloured roof spoiler and dual exhaust tips on both sides.

A few highlights of the Maserati Levante’s interiors include an 8.4 inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, surround view camera, powered tail gate, climate control and adaptive cruise control. Safety features on the SUV include blind spot alert, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and hill descent control. Also on offer are the Sport and Luxury packages that can let the owner customize their Levante from outside as well as inside.

The interiors of the Maserati Levante showcased at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show

Internationally, the Levante is available with two engine options: a 3.0-litre petrol engine and a 3.0-litre diesel engine. The diesel engine is tuned to produce 275 hp and 600 Nm of torque, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds. The petrol engine is available in two states of tune: 350 hp with 500 Nm of torque and 430 hp with 580 Nm of torque. The 0-100 kmph timings stand at 6 seconds and 5.2 seconds respectively.

Featured image courtesy: Automobili Ardent