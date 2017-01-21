Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
Ducati Diavel Crash In Mumbai 750x380 Ducati Diavel Crash In Mumbai: 18 Year Olds Birthday Gift Turns Fatal

Ducati Diavel Crash In Mumbai: 18-Year Old’s Birthday Gift Turns Fatal

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 21, 2017

Not even a week had passed since Mumbai resident Subhan Baugwala had gotten his 18th birthday present – a brand new Ducati Diavel. Four days later, on 19 January, he passed away.

On the morning of that fateful day, Subhan, a first year student of MMK College, crashed his 162 HP power cruiser on his way to college in Bandra, and succumbed to his injuries.

Subhan also had a pillion riding with him, his closest friend Sultan Patel, who is said to be fighting for his life in the ICU at Bombay Hospital.

Also read – At INR 1.12 Crores, The Newly Launched Ducati 1299 Superleggera Becomes India’s Most Expensive Bike

Subhan was reportedly wearing a helmet, but didn’t have any sort of riding gear on him. Unfortunately, the helmet didn’t suffice, as he was flung off the bike and incurred grievous injuries to his body and head.

His head injury led to heavy blood loss and proved to be fatal. As for Sultan, he was not even wearing a helmet. Both was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where Subhan was declared dead and Sultan in a critical condition.

The accident occurred when they crossed the reclamation bridge junction, after which the INR 15 lakh Ducati apparently skidded and crashed into the divider. Eyewitnesses say that it was act of over speeding, but its still not clear what caused the fatal crash.

RIP Subhan Baugwala.

via Mid-Day

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Upcoming Microsoft Surface phone could be a foldable device that turns into a tablet

    Car Audio: Sony XAV-AX100 with Android Auto & CarPlay support launched at Rs, 26,990

    New Moto G5 Plus could arrive at MWC Next Month

    Tango-Enabled Lenovo Phab2 Pro Launched in India For INR 29,990 (approx USD 440)