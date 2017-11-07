2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 India Review, Price, Specs, Mileage, Image Gallery, Features And Video

In a bid to challenge Bajaj Avenger 150’s domination in the 150cc cruiser motorcycle market, Suzuki has brought the legendary Intruder brand in an affordable segment. But apart from the fact that Suzuki has brought in the Intruder brand in a more affordable guise, what I’m more happy about is to welcome a Japanese name back in the 150cc cruiser segment of the Indian market – remember the good ol’ Yamaha Enticer? We got a good taste of the baby Intruder’s prowess in Lavasa and here is what we think of the latest entrant in the 150cc cruiser segment in India.

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Design and Styling

The new 2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 uses the same underpinnings as the Gixxer 155, although the new cruiser features an extended wheelbase and a revised suspension setup that’s tuned to complement its laid-back character. Look at the motorcycle from a fair distance, and you’d recognize the unmistakable silhouette of the bigger Intruder. Although as you take steps towards the Intruder 150, you’d notice that it isn’t a conventional cruiser and that the motorcycle gets a character of its own.

The Intruder 150 retains the timeless headlight design that gives it a big-bike look. The illuminator comes equipped with an LED position lamp. Upfront, the motorcycle incorporates a small wind-deflector which does its job pretty well, until you venture closer to triple-digit speeds – more on that in the latter part of the review. The wind-deflecting panel also houses the all-digital, Gixxer 155 sourced instrument console and the key-slot.

The full-digital, red-backlit console features the regular bits such as the odometer, speedometer, gear indicator, clock, service indicator, and two tripmeters as the Gixxer 155. The rubber buttons under the panel continue to cycle through the menu while the bright white indicator that lights up whenever you approach the red-line.

The fuel tank gets a muscular look with those massive shrouds although the fuel storage capacity stands at a humbler 11-litres – a full litre smaller than the Gixxer 155. We could not test the fuel economy due to limited time but the claimed fuel economy of around 44 kmpl should offer a range of 480 kms between fuel stops in an ideal world, about 15-20% less in the real world we guess. A contrasting panel that runs through the top of the fuel tank further complements the unconventional aesthetics. The rather large rear panel tries to keep up with the muscular front of the cruiser.

The Intruder 150 isn’t aimed just for a laid-back ride experience and the body-colour painted underbelly pan, split seat design and twin outlet muffler add a hint of sportiness to the cruiser motorcycle.

On the downside, just as the Gixxer 155, the switchgear quality isn’t something to write home about. The 140-section rear tyre is meaty in isolation, though it appears quite skinny due to that massive rear panel.

The new 2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 looks different – good or bad is a matter of personal opinion. It’s quite an attention magnet and almost everyone whom we came across during our ride in Lavasa had a good word about the big-bike inspired design. The motorcycle may not resemble a conventional cruiser but it will definitely make you the center of attention, and it’s not fading away anytime soon.

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Engine and Performance

The new 2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 features the same engine that powers the Gixxer 155, in the exact state of tune and comes equipped with Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP). So, you have the tried-and-tested 154.9cc single-cylinder, SOHC carburettor engine with 56.0 mm bore with 62.9mm stroke. It continues to put out 14.8 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque @ 6,000 rotations. The fuel injected engine will most likely arrive sometime in the future, but for now you’ve got the carburettor option only. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission which is absolutely crisp and we had absolutely no complains.

The refinement levels are top-notch and except for a few, negligible vibrations – which are only evident from the footpegs near the red-line – we’ve got absolutely nothing to complain about. The motorcycle is happy to putter around at 4,000 revs, although you’d have to stay in the higher rev-band to enjoy the power. The third gear would push you past 80 kmph while the fourth will take you past a ton.

The figures, just as the Gixxer 155, are praiseworthy but this one is about 13 kilograms heavier than the street-fighter and the added weight, though marginally, is evident. So the naught-60 and naught-100 will take a tad longer than the street-fighter, although you wouldn’t buy this one to go drag racing, would you?

Braking performance is decent too and Bybre sourced calipers offered a decent feedback although I would’ve liked a bit more bite. With the single-channel ABS (front only) as standard, you can pull that front lever with more confidence.

The 154.9cc motor from Gixxer 155 got a big thumbs up and so does the Intruder 150. The relatively flat torque curve is an absolute delight around the corners and the handling department does not let down either. Here’s how it’d behave if you took it canyon carving.

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Handling

With the underpinnings from the Gixxer 155, the Intruder 150 is expected to deliver a promising response in the handling department and despite having a typical cruiser-oriented ergonomics, it manages to keep its compusure impressively around the corners. It feels fairly planted as you push it around the corners and with the relatively tall set footpegs, you’d really have to dip it hard to get scrape marks on the tarmac which means you’ve got sufficient margin on the pegs to play around with. The (relatively) fat 140-section rear tyre from MRF, also seen on the Gixxer 155, offers plenty of grip on the tarmac while the overall suspension setup tilts on the firm side that gives you confidence to lean into a turn.

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Ride Quality and Comfort

The typical cruiser oriented rider’s triangle means that you get forward set footpegs and upright riding stance. The rear suspension, in stock setting, feels rather firm and you’d feel a fair bit of the undulations on the road. Luckily, you can adjust it to meet your preference. The plush seat offered good comfort as we rode the motorcycle for nearly three hours, over the recently spoilt surface around Lavasa. Seat height of 740mm makes it accessible even the shorter riders.

The front panel which acts as a wind deflectors lets you cruise at 80 kmph with minimal windblasts and should offer relatively fatigueless long distance ride experience. That being said, as you inch closer to the ton mark on the speedometer, you’d feel the need of a proper windscreen.

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Features and Details

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Safety

With the new safety norms around the corner, Suzuki has equipped the new 2017 Intruder 150 with single-channel ABS as standard which puts it ahead of the rivals. Apart from ABS, the new 2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 also features disc brakes on both ends that gives the confidence to carry some more speed before dropping the anchor.

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Verdict

If you’re in the market for an affordable cruiser motorcycle, the new 2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 is just the right product for you. The muscular looks combined with the tried and tested engine from the Gixxer 155, and the Japanese assurance of build quality is the perfect recipe to make the Intruder an instant hit. The full-digital instrument console and ABS make it even more desirable. With an ex-showroom price tag of INR 98,340 (Ex-Showroom Delhi), the Intruder 150 is a perfect value-for-money offering that will appeal to the cost conscious Indian audience. Lastly, it’s the Intruder tag, a name that we’ve aspired for years thanks to the Intruder M1800R, that’s an icing on top and will help Suzuki leave its mark on the mass-motorcycle segment of the Indian market.

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Price

The new Suzuki Intruder 150 has been priced at Rs 98,340 ex-showroom Delhi

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Technical Specifications

Engine Type 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled Valve System SOHC, 2-Valve Displacement 154.9cc Bore x Stroke 56.0 mm x 62.9 mm Power 14.8 PS @ 8,000 RPM Torque 14 Nm @ 6,000 RPM Fuel System Carburetor Starter System Electric Transmission 5-Speed Manual Dimensions and Weight Overall Length 2,130 mm Overall Width 805 mm Overall Height 1,095 mm Wheelbase 1,405 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Seat Height 740 mm Curb Weight 148 kg Fuel Tank 11 Litres Suspension Front Telescopic Rear Swing Arm Type Tyre Size Front 100/80 – 17 – Tubeless Rear 140/60R – 17 – Radial Tubeless Brake Front Disc Rear Disc Electrical Battery Maintenance Free 12V, 3Ah Headlight 12V 35/35W Tail Light LED Price (Ex-showroom) INR 98,340 (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

2017 Suzuki Intruder 150 Image Gallery