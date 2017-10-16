All-New Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the all-new Street Triple RS. The new motorcycle has been priced at INR 1,055,000 (ex-showroom, Pan India). The motorcycle features all new bodywork, flyscreen, radiator, cowls and new integrated air intake. The Street Triple RS delivers an higher level of finish with colour coded belly pan, colour coded pillion seat cowl with interchangeable pillion seat and lower chain guard. The Street Triple RS features a new distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). The DRL is claimed to be 28x brighter than the previous generation bulb sidelight.

The new 765cc Street Triple engine is tuned to deliver a major step up in power and torque. The ‘RS’ tune delivers the highest level of performance ever for a Street Triple delivering 123PS @ 11,700rpm and a peak torque of 77Nm @ 10,800rpm. Linked to the ride-by-wire system all models have new riding modes, which adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings- Street Triple RS featuring 5 modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider Programmable and Track.

The Street Triple RS features all-new, angle adjustable colour 5” TFT instruments for riders to access the new on-board computer. On the RS, the display presents additional features including two trip displays, average and instantaneous fuel consumption, range to empty, riding mode selection, display style and contrast settings, service information, coolant temperature, warning symbol information and a lap timer. To navigate the new instruments on the Street Triple RS there is an all-new switch cubes with an 5-way joystick control that have been ergonomically optimised to be easy to use.

The new Street Triple RS is also fitted with a quickshifter allowing for clutchless upshifts that are up to 2.5 times quicker than a skilled rider using a standard clutch upshift.

The Street Triple RS comes with Showa big piston ø41mm front forks and Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock at the rear. Stopping power is provided by range topping Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers on the front and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back. The Street Triple RS comes with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres.

With over 60 accessories available, selectable via Triumph’s online configurator, riders can take their Street Triple to an even higher level of specification and capability with accessories including Arrow exhausts, colour coded seat cowl and swing arm protector kit.

Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Technical Specifications

ENGINE
POWER123 PS / 121 BHP (90kW)

@ 11,700rpm

TORQUE77 Nm @ 10,800 rpm
ENGINE TYPELiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
ENGINE SIZE765 cc
BORE / STROKE78 x 53.4 mm
COMPRESSION RATIO12.65:1
FUEL SYSTEMMultipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control
EXHAUSTStainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer
CLUTCHWet, multi-plate, slip and assist clutch
GEARBOX6 – Speed
FINAL DRIVEO ring chain
CHASSIS
FRAMEFront – Aluminium beam twin spar. Rear – 2 piece high pressure die cast
SWINGARMTwin-sided, cast aluminium alloy
FRONT SUSPENSIONShowa 41 mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115 mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload.
REAR SUSPENSIONÖhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, 131 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping.
FRONT BRAKETwin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers
FRONT TYRE120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
FRONT WHEEL3.5” x 17” cast
REAR BRAKESingle 220 mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper
REAR TYRE180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
REAR WHEEL5.5” x 17” cast
DIMENSIONS
SEAT HEIGHT825 mm
HEIGHT
(WITHOUT MIRRORS)		1,085 mm
RAKE23.9 degrees
TRAIL100 mm
LENGTH2,065 mm
WHEELBASE1,410 mm
DRY WEIGHT166 KG
FUEL TANK CAPACITY17.4 LITRES
EMISSIONS
FUEL CONSUMPTION4.7 l/100km

60.1 MPG

EMISSIONS115 g / km
EQUIPMENT
 

STANDARD EQUIPMENT

  • Ride-by-wire throttle
  • ABS
  • Switchable traction control
  • All-new ‘gullwing’ swingarm
  • Rain and Road riding modes
  • LED position light bulb headlights
  • All-new bodywork including new flyscreen with integrated air intake, and new inner and outer radiator cowls
  • Sporty twin-seat design
  • Painted rear bodywork
  • New black powder coated main frame, subframe and swingarm
  • Switchable ABS
  • Slip and assist clutch
  • 5” full-colour TFT instrument pack
  • Additional Sport and Rider programmable riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport and Rider)
  • High-spec onboard computer
  • New switch cubes with 5-way joystick control
  • DRL headlights
  • Self-cancelling indicators
  • Sporty body-coloured flyscreen with integrated air intake
  • Premium seat stitching and vinyls
  • Red rear subframe, wheel pinstripes and detailing
  • Quickshifter
  • Additional Track riding mode (Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider)
  • Lap timer
  • Matt silver painted aluminium rear subframe and detailing
  • Silver/grey seat stitching
  • Body-coloured pillion seat cowl (pillion seat also supplied)
  • Body-coloured bellypan
  • Lower chain guard
  • Unique paint schemes

