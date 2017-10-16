All-New Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the all-new Street Triple RS. The new motorcycle has been priced at INR 1,055,000 (ex-showroom, Pan India). The motorcycle features all new bodywork, flyscreen, radiator, cowls and new integrated air intake. The Street Triple RS delivers an higher level of finish with colour coded belly pan, colour coded pillion seat cowl with interchangeable pillion seat and lower chain guard. The Street Triple RS features a new distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). The DRL is claimed to be 28x brighter than the previous generation bulb sidelight.

The new 765cc Street Triple engine is tuned to deliver a major step up in power and torque. The ‘RS’ tune delivers the highest level of performance ever for a Street Triple delivering 123PS @ 11,700rpm and a peak torque of 77Nm @ 10,800rpm. Linked to the ride-by-wire system all models have new riding modes, which adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings- Street Triple RS featuring 5 modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider Programmable and Track.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Images, Features, Tech Specs, Fuel Economy, Price

The Street Triple RS features all-new, angle adjustable colour 5” TFT instruments for riders to access the new on-board computer. On the RS, the display presents additional features including two trip displays, average and instantaneous fuel consumption, range to empty, riding mode selection, display style and contrast settings, service information, coolant temperature, warning symbol information and a lap timer. To navigate the new instruments on the Street Triple RS there is an all-new switch cubes with an 5-way joystick control that have been ergonomically optimised to be easy to use.

The new Street Triple RS is also fitted with a quickshifter allowing for clutchless upshifts that are up to 2.5 times quicker than a skilled rider using a standard clutch upshift.

The Street Triple RS comes with Showa big piston ø41mm front forks and Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock at the rear. Stopping power is provided by range topping Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers on the front and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back. The Street Triple RS comes with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres.

With over 60 accessories available, selectable via Triumph’s online configurator, riders can take their Street Triple to an even higher level of specification and capability with accessories including Arrow exhausts, colour coded seat cowl and swing arm protector kit.

Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Technical Specifications