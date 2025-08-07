India’s Most Affordable Premium EV? Meet the ₹59,990 ZELO Knight+ with 100km Range

Quick 4-Point Overview
- ZELO launches Knight+, a feature-packed high-speed electric scooter at just ₹59,990
- Offers 100km real-world range, removable LFP battery, and premium features like Hill Hold & Cruise Control
- Targets mass buyers with premium tech usually seen in costlier e-scooters
- Available in 6 trendy colour options, bookings open now, deliveries from August 20
Intro: A Knight Rises for the Masses
Electric mobility in India just got a major upgrade — not with a luxury badge or a big launch party, but through an affordable revolution. Meet the ZELO Knight+, a new electric scooter priced at an incredible ₹59,990 (ex-showroom). With a 100km range, hill hold assist, cruise control, and removable battery, this could be a game-changer for college students, commuters, and even first-time EV buyers. And the best part? You won’t need to break the bank to join the electric future.
Designed for Everyday India
The ZELO Knight+ isn’t just another electric scooter — it’s tailored for real Indian roads and real Indian riders. Whether you’re dodging traffic in Delhi or climbing a hilly road in Uttarakhand, this scooter is built for it.
At 55 km/h top speed, it’s quick enough for cities and stable enough for towns. The 1.5kW motor is paired with a strong 1.8kWh LFP battery, giving you a solid 100km real-world range on a single charge — no exaggerated numbers, just what you need daily.
Its removable battery can be charged at home, office, or even a café — no charging station anxiety here.
Smart Safety in an Affordable Package
Premium doesn’t always mean expensive. The Knight+ proves that.
It’s loaded with smart safety tech like:
- Hill Hold Control – Keeps your ride steady on slopes
- Cruise Control – Lets you relax on open stretches
- Follow-Me-Home Headlamp – Keeps the road lit even after parking
- USB charger – Power up your phone on the go
- Anti-theft alerts – For peace of mind
These features were once only available on ₹1 lakh+ scooters. Now, they’re part of a ₹60K package.
Stylish Outside, Solid Inside
Looks do matter. The Knight+ comes in 6 youthful colours, including dual-tone Matte Blue-White, Matte Yellow-White, and even a stealthy Glossy Black. Whether you’re riding to college or heading to the office, this scooter turns heads.
But it’s not just about the surface. The LFP battery inside is safer, thermally stable, and longer lasting than regular lithium-ion units. ZELO’s commitment to durability and long-term savings shines through.
Making EVs Truly Democratic
ZELO isn’t chasing the premium EV segment like others. Their vision is mass electric adoption. And the Knight+ is their flag-bearer.
For many, this could be the first EV in the family. No more worrying about high upfront costs or complex features. It’s simple, solid, and smart — all in a package that’s priced like a petrol scooter but runs like tomorrow.
Specifications Table – ZELO Knight+
|Spec
|Details
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹59,990 (Introductory)
|Battery Type
|1.8kWh LFP (Lithium Ferro Phosphate)
|Real-world Range
|100 km
|Top Speed
|55 km/h
|Motor Power
|1.5kW
|Charging
|Portable, removable battery
|Safety Features
|Hill Hold, Cruise Control, Anti-theft, Follow-me-home headlamp
|Colours Available
|6 (Dual & Single-tone options)
|Booking & Delivery
|Book now, deliveries from Aug 20
Conclusion: Premium, Practical & Priced Right
The electric two-wheeler market is crowded, but the ZELO Knight+ stands out by doing something rare — offering true value. It’s not just an affordable EV, it’s a smart, safe, stylish, and sustainable solution for the everyday Indian.
With features like Hill Hold and Cruise Control, a durable LFP battery, 100 km range, and a sub-₹60K price tag, it hits the sweet spot between cost and capability. And with deliveries starting August 20, the Knight+ might just be the everyday hero India’s EV scene was waiting for.
This isn’t just another scooter. It’s your daily ride, reimagined.