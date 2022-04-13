Force Gurkha Gets Dearer Than Mahindra Thar!

It’s not been too long since the Force Gurkha hit the Indian market. The SUV was launched at ₹13.59 lakh back in September and it went up against the Mahindra Thar. Now, Force has given the Gurkha a second price hike of ₹39,000. The Gurkha comes in a single variant and it is now priced at ₹14.49 lakh. For reference, the Mahindra Thar LX hard top diesel manual costs ₹14.10 lakh.

Force Gurkha: a quick recap

The branding of the All-new Gurkha has also undergone a major change with the GURKHA logo replacing the F-Logo on the front grill giving it a distinct character and reinforcing the brand GURKHA. On the sides, a new mnemonic is added signifying its all-terrain and all-weather capability. The Khukri on the Brand logo has been moved from the left to the right and aligned at the same angle as the air intake snorkel. Gurkha 2021 is the only vehicle in its class that features full L.E.D Force Pro Edge headlamps (pilot lamp, low-beam, and high-beam), jewel-like, broken circle DRLs, and fender-mounted L.E.D indicators.

The new 2.6 liter 91bhp Mercedes derived common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine gets sufficient low-end torque (250Nm @1400 – 2400 rpm) to negotiate slopes of 35 degrees in 4×4 low first gear in the crawl mode, and also wade through streams of up to 700mm depth. The 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission with cable shift and the hydraulically activated clutch with booster ensures effortless gear changes. It also offers best-in-class maneuverability with the shortest turning circle radius of just 5.65m.

Gurkha 2021 continues to be the most capable off-roader in its class with the air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels being offered as a standard fitment. The longer and wider body enable the Gurkha 2021 to offer the roomiest cabin in its class with captain seats for all four occupants, best-in-class legroom, headroom, and elbow room plus over 500 liters of boot space.

The rear passenger seats with armrests are reclining type. The Gurkha 2021 offers the highest driving position and best in class all-around visibility with maximum window. Gurkha 2021 comes with new smart midnight black interiors complete with android and apple play compatible touch screen infotainment and navigation with true mirroring via USB. Charging ports are provided for all four occupants.