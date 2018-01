Lexus India has made some changes to its top management. In a quick note shared with the media, the company shared the information, mentioning the following changes.

N Raja has been appointed Chairman, Lexus India (effective 2 Jan 2018)

PB Venugopal is now President, Lexus India (effective 2 Jan 2018)

Tadashi Sakamoto will be the Executive Vice President (effective 2 Jan 2018)

Arun Nair continues in the role of Vice President, Lexus India.