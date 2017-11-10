2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE Revealed: Images, Specs, Features, Expected Price and Launch

Kawasaki has added some fireworks to the ZX-10R at the EICMA with the introduction of the tricked out ZX-10R SE, or Special Edition. Meant to add some tech zing to the ZX-10R, which is an accomplished machine by itself, the ZX-10R SE gets technology which pushes the game a notch higher.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE Engine and specs

The new ZX-10R uses the same engine as the ZX-10R with 200PS of power at 13000 revs, which can go up to 210PS with Ram Air. Torque is rated at 112Nm and produced at 11,500 rpm. The six speed transmission mated to that crackerjack of an engine also gets a quickshifter for both up and downshifts.

The highlight, however, is not the engine output here. This tricked out ride features the next generation electronics, especially in the suspension department, which really makes it stand apart from all its other litre class Supersport counterparts.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE Features and Tech

Kawasaki has been very dominant at the World Superbike, and the Japanese bike maker wants its flagship machines to feature the cutting edge tech. The ZX-10R gets an electronically adjustable suspension and forged wheels as the headline upgrades for the SE variant. The forged Marchesini wheels and the quickshifter we talked about have been borrowed from the ZX-10RR.

The Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension or KECS gets Road, Track, and Manual modes. For the manual mode, you can tune the suspension for 15 levels in terms of rebound and compression, right from the instrument console. The new semi-active system uses “Showa Solenoid technology,” which is claimed to have a reaction time of one millisecond. The front forks also come equipped with something known as “built-in stroke sensors.” This would ensure supreme control at all times and would ensure smooth, WSBK-style acceleration.

Other features include Kawasaki’s Intelligent Braking System, Launch Control Mode, traction control, and power modes.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Technical Specifications

Maximum power 147.1 kW {200 PS} / 13,000 rpm

Maximum power with RAM air 154.4 kW {210 PS} / 13,000 rpm

Fuel consumption 5.9 l/100 km

CO2 emission 162 g/km

Maximum torque 113.5 Nm {11.6 kg fm} / 11,500 rpm

Fuel consumption 72 kW kit 6.5 l/100 km

CO2 emission 72 kW kit 165 g/km

Transmission 6-speed, cassette

Final drive Sealed chain

Primary Reduction Ratio 1.681 (79/47)

Gear Ratios 1st 2.600 (39/15)

Gear Ratios 2nd 2.214 (31/14)

Gear Ratios 3rd 1.944 (35/18)

Gear Ratios 4th 1.722 (31/18)

Gear Ratios 5th 1.550 (31/20)

Gear Ratios 6th 1.391 (32/23)

Clutch Wet multi-disc, manual

2018 Kawasaki ZX-10R SE India Launch Date and Price

The new Kawasaki ZX-10R may come to India in early-mid 2018. The prices will be announced upon launch and we will keep you posted about the same.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Video

2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Images