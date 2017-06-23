Goa To Malaysia In A BMW X1 xDrive 20d : Arthur Viegas And His Family’s 7,000 KM Long Journey

Arthur Viegas recently completed an overland journey from Goa to Malaysia along with his family in the BMW X1 xDrive 20d. They covered more than 7,000 kilometers across 30 days and brought home memories worth cherishing for life. It was a journey filled with unique experiences, emotions and the relationships they formed with fellow travelers and indigenous people. Here’s what Viegas had to say about his experience with the BMW X1 xDrive 20d on the road trip.

What was your inspiration to go for the Expedition?

Our inspiration was our passion to travel many countries and keen interest in learning about different cultures, traditions and cuisines which could best be done on a road expedition.

What was the route you took to reach Kuala Lumpur?

Our journey started from Goa, traversing through Hyderabad, Kolkatta, Guwahati, Kohima and Imphal in India before crossing over into Myanmar in Tamu, Kalay, Mandalay, Bagan, Yangon, Bago, then into Thailand – Hua Hin, Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi after which we entered Malaysia into Penang and finally Kuala Lumpur.

How much time did you spend planning this trip? What all pre-prep was required ?

We’ve been planning this trip for almost two years. We made sure to carry all documents including Visas,car, special Overland permits, route planning with night halts and sight seeing places and Hotels required along the route for a hassle free journey.

What challenges did you face before or during the journey?

Obtaining special Overland permits for Myanmar and Thailand in time, and ensuring the visas are valid till entry date. The BMW X1 xDrive 20d handled the bad road conditions in the North East and hot weather conditions between efficiently. The journey went on pretty well with good roads from Thailand onward.

Can you tell us about some of the most memorable experiences during your voyage?

Some of the most memorable experiences on the trip included stopping at the Tropic of Cancer, walking on the world’s longest teak foot bridge – 1.2 miles long – and visiting the Golden Rock Pagoda precariously hanging with little or no contact to the ground – one of the wonders of South East Asia. In Bangkok we posed with a tiger and fed the Crocodiles and visited the Petronas Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

What was the highlight of the BMWx Journey?

The highlight of the trip was to drive over into foreign soil through the Friendship Bridge on Indo-Myanmar land border which marked the beginning of our Overland journey abroad.

You are most certainly an inspiration to many, any message that you would like to give to our readers?

If you have a passion to drive, follow your dreams. A road expedition will teach you more than any other mode of travel.

Here’s the complete image gallery from their road trip. Do let us know your views through the comments section: