Volkswagen Tiguan India Launch on 24th May : Variants and Other Details

Volkswagen Tiguan, the highly anticipated compact SUV from the German carmaker is getting launched on the 24th of May in India. Volkswagen has teased the new SUV on its official India site with a creative featuring the Tiguan. “An adventure awaits. 24th May 2017. Stay Tuned” – says the creative featuring the new SUV.

While the Tiguan has not been officially launched yet, some details about the new compact SUV are already out. The Tiguan will be offered in two variants – Comfortline and Highline. The Comfortline version would be the lower spec variant while the Highline variant will get all the bells and whistles.

The Tiguan will come loaded with features and will boast safety aids such as 6-airbags, ABS, ESC, ASR, EDL, disc brakes at both ends and EDTC. Hi-tech features such as tyre pressure monitoring system and park distance control, both front and rear will also be a part of the Highline variant. Other goodies would include reverse parking camera, self sealing tyres, rain sensors and more.

The Tiguan will also come loaded with a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone air conditioning, leather upholstery, adjustable lumbar support for driver’s seat, electric front seats, an eight-inch infotainment system with eight speakers, paddle shifts, hill descent control and much more.

The Tiguan will draw its power from a 2.0 liter diesel engine with 143 PS power and 330 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 7 speed DSG auto transmission. Power will be transmitted to all four wheels via the 4Motion AWD system. The Tiguan will also feature four driving modes – Snow, Terrain, Sports and Individual.

The Tiguan will be priced upwards of INR 20 lakh ex-showroom. We will soon be driving the new SUV and will let you know all about it. Stay tuned!