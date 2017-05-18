New BMW M760Li xDrive Launched in India; Prices Start At INR 2.27 Crore

The first M performance model for the flagship sedan BMW 7 Series, the new BMW M760Li xDrive has been introduced in India. The new BMW M760Li is available in two character packages – M760Li xDrive and M760Li xDrive Model V12 Excellence.The BMW M760Li xDrive emphasises the sporty appearance, while the focus of attention in the Model V12 Excellence is more clearly on the luxurious character of the vehicle.

The new BMW M760Li xDrive is available as a petrol variant and is available for ordering across all BMW dealerships as a CBU (Completely built-up) model. The ex-showroom price is as follows:

BMW M760Li xDrive : INR 2,27,00,000

BMW M760Li xDrive Model V12 Excellence : INR 2,27,00,000

The new BMW M760Li xDrive is available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Magellan Grey and Black Sapphire. The exclusive metallic paintworks for Model V12 Excellence include Atlas Cedar, Cashmere Silver, Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect, Sophisto Grey, Carbon Black, Imperial Blue Brilliant Effect, Jatoba, and Singapore Grey. BMW Individual Paintwork is also available as standard : Azurite Black metallic, Ruby Black metallic, Moonstone metallic, Almandine Brown metallic and Special paintwork Aventurine Red metallic.

The range of fine upholstery combinations in Nappa leather include: Canberra Beige with Canberra Beige, Canberra Beige with Canberra Beige and Dark Coffee, Ivory White with Ivory White, Dark Coffee with Ivory White, Black with Ivory White, Cognac with Black, Mocha with Black, Zagora Beige with Black, and Black with Black.

The M Performance TwinPower Turbo twelve-cylinder petrol engine combines impressive power with a level of thrust maintained up into the maximum rev ranges. The 6.6 litre twelve-cylinder engine produces an output of 448 kW / 610 hp and a maximum torque of 800 Nm at 1,500 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds to a top speed of 250 km / hr.

Below are the complete tech specs (click to expand):

The eight-speed automatic sport transmission available in BMW M760Li xDrive performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. The transmission also features a Launch Control, ensuring optimum acceleration under all conditions for ambitious drivers.

The new BMW M760Li xDrive comes as standard with BMW xDrive permanent all-wheel drive. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. With xDrive and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), the vehicle remains directionally stable and distributes drive power flexibly between the two axles for optimum grip and safety.