Yamaha Pre-Monsoon Check-Up Camp Scheduled From May 16 To June 15, 2017

India Yamaha Motor has announced the Pre Monsoon Check-up Camp for Yamaha motorcycles and scooters. As monsoon often results in unexpected water logging and traffic snarls to pot holes and low-visibility, Yamaha Pre-monsoon check-up camp is aimed to ensure that customers could sustain the efficiency of the two wheelers by overcoming riding inconveniences and ensuring safety.

Speaking about the check-up camp, Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning, Yamaha Motor India Sales said that Yamaha, as a brand offering intense excitement and deep satisfaction, feels the commitment to customer lies not only by offering comfort but also safety. For ensuring efficient use of two wheelers, Yamaha continues to work towards providing reliable after-sales services to its customers. Yamaha Pre Monsoon Check-up Camp will serve as a platform to reassure them of Yamaha’s continued service commitment.

The check-up camp starting from May 16, 2017 till June 15, 2017 at selected dealerships all over India will also include free 14 points check-up, 20% discount on periodic service labor, 5% discount on periodic service genuine parts and 10% discount on helmets and accessories.