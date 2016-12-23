Bajaj Avenger Ride Dont Hide 8 750x380 Video: The New Bajaj Avenger Ad Would Instantly Fire Up the Tourer in You

Video: The New Bajaj Avenger Ad Would Instantly Fire Up the Tourer in You

By Suvil Susvirkar December 23, 2016

Bajaj Auto has unveiled its new campaign, #RideDontHide, for its Avenger series of motorcycles. The protagonist of the campaign, riding the new Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise, is seen declaring his wealth which is formed by various elements of the nature. The campaign is against black money, and in favour of recent demonetisation regime by the Indian Government.

Also Read – 2015 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and 220 Cruise Review: Celestial Twins

A voice in the background says, “Yeah, I’m wealthy, very wealthy and my wealth is stashed away in many places. Some places it’s green, some times it’s blue, in some a bright hue of yellow and in some places it’s covered in white. I am wealthy beyond measure, but none of it is black.”

The video, similar to many of Bajaj’s previous promotional campaigns, is an absolute visual treat. It almost makes you pick up the keys of your motorcycle and ride into the mountains (or wherever your heart takes you). What does it inspire you to do? Do let us know your views through the comments section below.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    A resurgent Nokia takes aim at Apple in a new patent war

    Leak: Apple iPhone 8 codenamed 'Ferrari' could be launched along with 7s and 7s Plus

    Honor 6X with dual rear cameras likely to be launched in India on December 23

    Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge now available in Gold Pink at Rs 50,900