Video: The New Bajaj Avenger Ad Would Instantly Fire Up the Tourer in You

Bajaj Auto has unveiled its new campaign, #RideDontHide, for its Avenger series of motorcycles. The protagonist of the campaign, riding the new Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise, is seen declaring his wealth which is formed by various elements of the nature. The campaign is against black money, and in favour of recent demonetisation regime by the Indian Government.

Also Read – 2015 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and 220 Cruise Review: Celestial Twins

A voice in the background says, “Yeah, I’m wealthy, very wealthy and my wealth is stashed away in many places. Some places it’s green, some times it’s blue, in some a bright hue of yellow and in some places it’s covered in white. I am wealthy beyond measure, but none of it is black.”

The video, similar to many of Bajaj’s previous promotional campaigns, is an absolute visual treat. It almost makes you pick up the keys of your motorcycle and ride into the mountains (or wherever your heart takes you). What does it inspire you to do? Do let us know your views through the comments section below.