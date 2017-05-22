Home News VIDEO : 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Gets New Graphics

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 22, 2017

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F, which recently received a BS-IV compliant engine and new graphics, was seen with new graphics at a dealership. The black and the red colour options were seen with new white highlights. Visually, as reported before, apart from the new graphics, there are no changes to the body panels.

Check out the new colour options in the video below:

The Pulsar 220 DTS-i gets a few mechanical upgrades to comply with the BSIV emission norms but the performance, ride quality and handling remains unchanged. The BSIV compliance is achieved through the use of Evaporative Control or the EVAP system and Secondary Air Induction (SAI). Besides the addition of the few mechanical bits to comply with the BSIV norms, there are no changes to the motor and the 220cc single-cylinder continues to deliver 21.1 PS of power at 8500 rpm and 18.6 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The new Bajaj Pulsar 220 DTS-i has been priced at INR 91,201 (ex-showroom). What do you think of the new graphics? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

