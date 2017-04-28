Tyre Express joins hands with Microsoft for its Tyre Performance Management Solution

Co-founded by an alumni team from SP Jain and Saïd Business School (University of Oxford), Tyre Express is a startup that pioneers lifecycle management for fleet operators. Powered by the Azure IoT Hub, the company has developed an IoT-based Tyre Performance Management Solution that will help build operational efficiency for commercial vehicle fleet operators by tracking tyre performance.

In India, where procurement of new tyres for a commercial vehicle approximately costs about INR 1.00 Lakhs to INR 1.50 Lakhs, fluctuations in pressure and temperature can have a dramatic effect on the life span of a tyre. Tyre pressure varies across vehicles depending on the model, size, etc., depending on whether one travels on a light or fully loaded vehicle. Tyre Express powered by the Azure IoT hub has started working towards monitoring these parameters and taking preemptive measures to increase their performance.



“Tyres are one of the largest consumables for fleet operators after fuel. Operating a vehicle with tyre pressure that is 20% below rated pressure increases fuel consumption by 5-10% and reduces tyre life by 15% to 20%. The new IoT platform helps customers monitor tyre performance in real time and track inventory. Microsoft Azure enables us to create a superior customer experience by allowing us to seamlessly integrate our devices with the cloud, store, and analyze data. It enables us to visualize the same in the form of easy-to-understand dashboards. We can help customers take suitable action based on such inputs to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve profitability.” said Brijesh Shukla, Co-Founder, Tyre Express.