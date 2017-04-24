Triumph Motorcycles Announces Summer Carnival; Includes 100% Financing Options

Triumph Motorcycles India announces a mega sale and exchange Summer Carnival at all Triumph dealerships across India from April 21st to 30th, 2017.

This carnival comes with a host of offers and benefits including 100% financing options, low interest rates, attractive exchange values and up to 50% discounts on Triumph clothing and accessories. The company has simplified the process of exchange and upgrade to help customers make the most of the offers and the process smooth.

Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India said – “We at Triumph Motorcycles want to encourage our customers upgrade to Euro IV compliance as seamlessly as possible. The offers and discounts at the summer carnival will hopefully lead us to a greener riding community and an increased awareness.”

Triumph Motorcycles has a dealership network across 13 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Indore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Vijaywada and Hyderabad.