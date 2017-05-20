New Triumph Bonneville Bobber Takes Shape Of A Cruiser; Snapped Near Spain

A test mule of the Bonneville Bobber based cruiser was recently snapped near Triumph’s test facility. The new motorcycle does not don any camouflage or wraps and thus it’d be safe to assume that this is almost production ready. This Bobber based cruiser will replace the non-Euro 4 compliant America and Speedmaster in the US market.

Unlike the standard Bobber, this one does not feature a flat handlebar. Instead, this one gets a tall, ape type handlebar. It also features a forward set rider footrest, pillion seat, pillion back rest and a luggage rack at the rear. It even gets a plush seat, replacing the adjustable saddle on the Bobber.

Click on image to expand gallery

It’d share the engine with the Bobber too although we aren’t sure if it’d feature the same state of tune. We’d hold our thoughts till we get more concrete details. The Bobber gets a 1,200 cc parallel high torque engine from the T120 series. The engine is tuned to develop 76 bhp at 6100 rpm and 106 NM of torque at 4000 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed gearbox that sends power to the rear wheel. The Triumph Bonneville Bobber also comes equipped with Ride-By-Wire, ABS, switchable traction control and ride modes.

We’d keep you posted with more updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about this Triumph Bobber based cruiser through the comments section below.

Source : Motorcycle News