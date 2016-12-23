All-New Kia Picanto Revealed In New Official Sketches; India Bound?

Kia Motors has revealed the first design details of the Picanto, the third-generation of one of Kia’s global best-selling cars. To be based on the new Hyundai i10, the new Picanto is expected to come with a choice of two petrol engines, displacing 1.0-litre and 1.25-litre, driving the front wheels through five-speed manual as standard or four-speed automatic gearboxes.

As for styling, the new Picanto “combines a youthful and energetic new exterior and interior design with greater potential for customer personalization, inside and out. Retaining its characteristically compact dimensions, the new Picanto conveys a more assertive stance through bolder body lines and a vibrant colour palette. Inside, the car’s suite of high-tech comfort, convenience and safety features is underscored by a modern and refined new cabin design, with smarter packaging efficiency than ever before.”

Kia’s all-new A-segment city car will be fully revealed early in 2017. Meanwhile, Kia Motors has initiated its process for developing cars that would be built specially for the Indian market. The South Korea based automobile manufacturer recently opened its R&D centre in Hyderabad and operations at this facility have already begun. So will the new Picanto come to India? Let’s wait and watch.