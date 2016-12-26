Maruti Suzuki organizes annual safety campaign – Jagriti for fleet drivers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, held its annual flagship safety awareness programme – Jagriti for fleet drivers and attendants from December 16th – 22nd, 2016. This week-long campaignwas conducted at MSIL – Gurgaon and Manesar, TVP-Bangalore and TVP-Nagpur.

Jagriti is an initiative by MSIL that focusses on the overall development of carrier drivers bringing them within the respectable folds of society. This year’s edition saw around 4000 drivers partaking in the activities. Jagriti is aimed at increasing awareness levels of the carrier drivers who are otherwise devoid of any such formal driving training and developmental benefits.

As a part of the programme, a series of specially designed awareness drives are conducted at the facilities. Detailed health and eye check-ups, teaching safe driving attributes through street plays and engaging games are a part of the campaign.

Explaining the merits of this awareness drive, Mr. R S Kalsi, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “MSIL has always petitioned the cause of creating an ecosystem that promotes safety amongst drivers, educates them on critical aspects of driving and boosts their confidence. We strive to increase awareness and urge drivers to improve quality and productivity. We are delighted to see the programme grow so successfully and benefit so many year after year.”

This year was unique with introduction of several new initiatives which are very relevant to the drivers. The benefits of cashless transactions through Paytm were taught to them to assist them during the demonetisaton drive. Other activities conducted for the first time included lung test, AIDS and HIV awareness, healthy eating practices through a professional dietician and daily Brahma Kumari spiritual sessions for overall benefit of the incumbents.

Besides conducting the awareness courses, good performance and track record is also recognized and awarded through the Star programme. This year around 96 participants were conferred as Star drivers. The Jagriti campaign reaches out not only to Maruti Suzuki fleet drivers, but also employees of other manufacturers.