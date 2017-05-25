Land Rover Off-Road Drive Experience Goes To Bengaluru

After the Land Rover Experience tour in Hyderabad, followed by Kochi, Land Rover will continue its adventurous journey in Bengaluru. The customers will get to explore some of the toughest off-road terrains with the most versatile and stylish Land Rover vehicles.

Crafting experiences that customers will love for life, this one of its kind event offers a unique opportunity to embark on a real-life adventure. With over 200 customers experiencing the true breadth of capability of these extraordinary vehicles in Hyderabad and over 120 customers in Kochi, Land Rover will drive this spirit of adventure to Bengaluru as well. The Land Rover Experience will be held at Wild Retreat Adventure Club (WRAC), Shanbhoganahalli Village, Bannerghatta South, Bangalore.

You May Like – Land Rover Evoque Landmark Edition Celebrates Six Years Of Compact Luxury SUV Success

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Speaking about the experience, Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said that over the years, these unique drive experiences have received an overwhelming response and the Company is thrilled to take the Land Rover Experience to car enthusiasts in more cities across the country this year and provide an opportunity to experience the unmatched drive capability of these cars.

The Land Rover range in India includes the flagship Range Rover (starting at INR 157.88 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at INR 86.80 Lakh), New Discovery Sport (starting at INR 43.80 Lakh) and 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque (starting at INR 45.85 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in Delhi.