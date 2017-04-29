Honda CB Hornet 160F (Hornet With Half Fairing) Rendered

It is being said that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is readying a new variant of the popular CB Hornet 160R. There’ll be a fairing involved, and not much else. This rendering tries to imagine its appearance.

We’re calling it the CB Hornet 160F, because that’s the most logical nomenclature one can speculate at this moment. It’s still not clear whether the upcoming Hornet variant will get a full fairing or a half fairing, but the rendering puts up a half faired appearance anyway.

In the rendering, the fairing includes a windscreen and contrast coloured sections on both sides with Honda’s winged logo embellished on them. An extended panel (with matching carbon fibre wrapping) tries to sheath the engine, but barely managing to do so.

Talking about the engine, the CB Hornet 160F will be powered by the same 162.71 cc carburetted, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine from the R model. Coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, this engine puts out 15.04 bhp and 14.76 Nm of peak torque.

The CB Hornet 160F is expected to retain the rest of the R model’s hardware, including the exhaust canister, alloy wheels, tires and tail section. Clip-on handlebars could be introduced with the half fairing for a slightly sportier riding stance. The Hornet’s new avatar will be introduced in the Indian market this financial year.

Rendering courtesy Indian Autos Blog