Here’s More Of The 2017 Hyundai Xcent

The 2017 Hyundai Xcent has reached dealerships before its launch. The updated sub-4 meter compact sedan will be launched in India on 20 April. Bookings for the same have commenced as well, for a token amount of INR 11,000.

The face-lift gets the Xcent new front and rear bumpers, along with a much-needed tail lamp upgrade. Highlights include Hyundai’s new ‘Cascading grille’ dipped in chrome, aggressively styled fog lamp housings, sharp looking fog lamps with LED eyebrows, all-new part-LED tail lamps, a chrome applique on the boot, a new shark fin antenna, refreshed rear bumper and redesigned alloy wheels.

Also Read – This Is The New 2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift

The interiors are similar to the Grand i10 face-lift, but get additional features over the outgoing model. The most notable addition being the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity. Hyundai India will offer the new model in E, E+, S, SX and SX (O) grades.

Also Read – 2017 Hyundai Xcent Wins Some New Features And Loses Some

The 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine will continue to be on duty, but it’ll be joined by the new 1.2-litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine, which will replace the erstwhile 1.1-litre 3-cylinder unit. The 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic (petrol-only) will continue as transmission choices.

Images: Team-BHP