Golf GTI First Decade : First Hybrid Volkswagen Golf GTI Packs Serious Firepower

The Golf GTI First Decade made its world debut at the Wörthersee meeting. This is the first GTI that also features electric propulsion. The name indicates that this show car is the 10th apprentices’ GTI to be presented by talented young people from Wolfsburg at the traditional GTI fans’ meeting in Austria.

The Golf GTI First Decade combines a 410 PS (300 kW) petrol engine driving the front wheels with a 48-volt electric motor that drives the rear wheels with a maximum output of 12 kW. The car can be operated conventionally (front-wheel drive), in purely electric mode (rear-wheel drive) and in combined mode (all-wheel drive). The mild electric propulsion system offers the benefits of zero-emission, silent driving during parking manoeuvres and for short distances in residential areas or in stop-and-go traffic (electric mode). Through the recovery of braking energy (regenerative braking), two batteries in the rear of the vehicle are charged. The modes can be selected and controlled from a tablet PC using an app or from the infotainment display via Mirror Link.

Also Read – Volkswagen Golf Line-Up Joined By Updated GTI Performance, New 1.5-Litre EVO Engine

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The two-door sports Golf is painted in Atlantic Blue Metallic and the doors and rear side panels also feature large areas of foil in the contrasting color of Satin Ocean Shimmer. Stripes of glossy blue chrome foil underline the racing design. Rally stripes on the bonnet and roof take up the composition of three blue tones with contrasting foils. The sporting presentation is underlined by the high-gloss black paintwork of the honeycomb radiator grille, Clubsport rear spoiler and 20-inch alloy wheels. The wheel rims from mb-Design are decorated by hubs painted in Ocean Shimmer. The starting number 10 on the C-pillars and the “First Decade” logo on the tailgate signal that this show car is the 10th Wörthersee GTI from the Wolfsburg talent factory.

On the inside, the GTI drivers in the two-seater benefit from top sports seats. The driver’s seat can be adjusted electrically using an app on a smart phone or tablet. The sports seats are handmade: titanium black nappa leather/Alcantara combination with decorative blue stitching. Punched Alcantara sections have a blue background and the central section is decorated by an embroidered “10” at the top. Decorative strips painted in Ocean Satin Shimmer surround the air outlets and the instrument cluster. The steering wheel clasp and the decorative trim strips on the sides feature the same colour, with the starting number 10 in Atlantic Blue. The dark blue trim above the glove compartment bears the “First Decade” logo in Satin Ocean Shimmer.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Instead of rear seats and a luggage compartment, the rear of the vehicle accommodates a high-end sound system with 1,690 watts from 11 loudspeakers and a subwoofer as well as a special rear HIFI installation with LED lighting on a carbon- covered base plate. The batteries and control electronics for the electric rear-axle drive system are installed under the base plate.

The 2017 Wörthersee Team members (by training vocations):

Motor vehicle mechatronics technicians:

Team spokesperson Eric Miguel Lehrach (21)

Marvin Bömeke (23)

Janik Kelm (20)

Götz Riechmann (19)

Joshua Schilling (23)

Vehicle interior fitters:

Ronja Schönfisch (18)

Sarah Isabel Schorle (18)

Vehicle paint technicians:

Kevin Hoffmann (22)

Michelle Schmerse (21)

Media designer:

Yasmine Weinhold (20)

Technical product designer:

Nils Lennart Fröhlich (21)

Process technicians specializing in plastic and rubber engineering:

Laura Hein (21)

Alexander von Czacharowski (21)

Holger Schülke, Project manager, and Martin Nobbe, Project coordinator and controller.

Here are some more images of the Golf GTI First Decade: