2017 Maruti WagonR VXi+ Launched, Prices Start At INR 4.69 Lakh (Ex-Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new top-end trim of the WagonR with prices starting at INR 4.69 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Known as the VXi+ trim, the model receives styling updates that’re in line with the Stingray model and a few new features such as projector headlamps and alloy wheels.

As for the design, the 2017 WagonR VXi+ receives a new grille up front and side skirts as compared to the lower trim levels. Also on offer are alloy wheels, rear spoiler, projector headlamps, driver side airbag and EBD. For the interiors, the 2017 WagonR receives a dual tone theme.

Powering the model is the existing 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine that comes mated to a five speed manual transmission as standard while a five speed AMT is available as an option. Safety features such as dual airbags and ABS will continue to be offered as an option.

Maruti has also chosen the occasion to announce a price hike of INR 1500-8014 across its model range. The price hike will come into effect from January 27, 2017. Following are the variant wise prices for the 2017 Maruti Suzuki WagonR VXi: