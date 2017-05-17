2017 Honda CBR250R Reaches Malaysia; Priced At RM21,940 (INR 3.25 Lakh)

While the arrival of the new generation Honda CBR250R in the Indian market is still uncertain, Malaysia has received the 2017 iteration of the quarter-litre motorcycle. The new 2017 CBR250R prices in Malaysia start from RM21,940 (INR 3.25 lakh*) and go up to RM22,258 (INR3.30 lakh*).

*Converted prices for comparison only

This isn’t an all new model and the motorcycle with twin-pod headlight has been around in the international market for quite some time. The motorcycle which recently made in way in the Malaysian market gets a digital-cum-analogue display. The motorcycle will be available in Millennium Red, Lemon Ice Yellow and Black colour options.

Mechanically, the CBR250R draws 27 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and 23.1 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm from its 249.6 cc, liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a 13-litre fuel tank and it tips the weighing scale at 161 kg.

Technical Specifications of New CBR250R:

Engine Liquid-cooled 4-stroke DOHC Single-Cylinder Displacement 249.67cc Broke x Stroke 76.0 x 55.0 Starter Electric Suspension Telescopic (Front)/

Pro-Link (Rear) Tyre Measurement 110/70-17M/C54S (Front)

140/70-17M/C66S (rear) Length x Width x Height 2,035mm x 720mm x 1,120mm Wheelbase 1,380mm Kerb weight 161KG Fuel Tank Capacity 13 Liter Fuel System Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-Fi) Maximum Power 20.2kW @ 8,500rpm Maximum Torque 23.3Nm @ 7,500rpm