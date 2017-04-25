Skip links

Give Your RE Continental GT This Bolt On Half Fairing For INR 7k

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 25, 2017

Vadodara based outfit J&D Custom Co. has developed a bolt on kit fairing for the Royal Enfield Continental GT. It is kinda exclusive as there is not a single fairing for the same available in Indian market. Few pieces of the fairing have already been sold.

Its bolt on kit fairing comes with all the brackets and bolts. It is available in three stock GT colors – red, black and yellow, while one can also get it custom painted. The material used is FRP. For the fairing to fit like the glove, the stock GT handlebar gets lowered a tad, and the stock headlight brackets are replaced with custom made ones.

The bolt on kit fairing costs INR 7190 that includes packing and shipping to anywhere in India. The kit can also be bought directly from the J&D Custom Co. website. The Royal Enfield Continental GT, India’s own cafe racer, is powered by a 535-cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine good for 29.1 bhp and 44 Nm of torque.

The motorcycle tips the scales at 184 kg (kerb weight) and has a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres. It measures 2060 mm long, 760 mm wide and 1070 mm high, while featuring a wheelbase of 1360 mm. The Royal Enfield Continental GT is priced at INR 2.05 lakh (on-road Delhi) and INR 2.14 lakh (on-road Mumbai).

 

 

