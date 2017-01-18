DC Design Royal Enfield 500 Images Reveal Retro-Futuristic Body Kit Worth INR 2.5 Lakhs

DC Design can be credited for re-skinning most of the popular cars sold in India; be it from the outside, or from the inside. But when it comes to motorcycles, the home grown design firm is yet to modify one, at least commercially.

Not anymore, as DC Design has reportedly kicked off their two-wheeler modification business with none other than Royal Enfield.

These exclusive images reveal DC Design’s custom built body-kit for the Royal Enfield 500 models. The retro-futuristic kit encompasses of a large, teardrop shaped fuel tank, a saddle-shaped single seat, a flowing rear fender, a minimalist front fender, and circular battery box covers/side panels with chrome garnishes.

And no, that’s not carbon fibre. That’s hydro dipped fibreglass made to look like carbon. Even the apparent chrome inserts are also fibreglass parts dipped in chrome. The headlamp has been re-imagined as well, with retro styling infused with LED elements.

Large, cylindrical turn indicators replace the stock ones.

The suspension, frame, handlebars, wheels, tires, instrumentation, brakes and the engine have been left untouched. According to our source, who wishes to remain anonymous, these DC Design body-kits could cost up to INR 2.5 lakhs over the price of the donor motorcycle.

It is also being claimed that only five units of the DC Design Royal Enfield have been made thus far. Stay tuned for more updates!