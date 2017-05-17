2017 Swift Dzire Accessories Revealed : Cool Gear to go With Your Compact Sedan

After a mega launch and an insane response from prospective buyers with more than 33,000 bookings, the new 2017 Swift Dzire is riding high on success. For those interested in buying the new compact sedan, the list of official accessories for the compact sedan has also been brought out in the open. From packages which include a whole bunch of items for the exterior and interior of the car to tailor made a La Carte options, the accessories list for the new Dzire seems pretty comprehensive.

To start off, you can go with the exterior styling kit which includes extensions for the front bumper, rear spoiler and side skirts. You can choose from as many as six colours for these parts.

Also Read : 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Launch: Images, Details, Prices And All You Need To Know

The first combo accessories package for the Dzire is called the Grandiose package and comprises the following items

Door visor – garnish insert

Molding on sides with garnish finish

Beige seat covers with textured bostering

Faux wood inserts inside the cabin

Bumper corner protector with garnish finish

Special carpet mat

Cushions

Tissue box

Moving ahead, the second combo package (interior + exterior) offered by Maruti Suzuki is termed the Exuberance Package which includes

A dark themed seat cover

Front and rear spoilers with side skirts

Designer, black door mats

Body side moldings / Garnish insert

Door Visor

Also Read : New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift Image Gallery

In addition, you can pick and choose individually from a whole array of accessories including infotainment units, door sills, seat covers and many more. We’d recommend you go through the gallery provided below to get a better sense of the wide options of accessories provided by Maruti Suzuki for the Dzire.