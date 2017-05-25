List : Top 10 Must Watch Movies For Petrolheads

Arjun Maini became the first ever Indian to win a GP3 race, and the third Indian in history to test drive for Formula One. Very few know the story behind those who put in hours of work long before the glitz and glamour of Formula One. Here are some titles on Netflix for you to immerse yourself in and experience the journey of a race car driver. These documentaries will leave you with a better perspective and greater appreciation for sportsmen, just in time for Mani’s Formula One Debut!

Journey to Le Mans : If Formula One is the most high profile races, Journey to Le Mans is a documentary following one man’s quest to conquer one of the world’s most demanding motor race

A Faster Horse : A Faster Horse explores the classic American Success story as it explores the roots of the car made for the masses.

Head 2 Head : Luxury to muscle cars to motorcycles. This show has something for everyone!

Hot Rod Unlimited : Wished that your favorite magazine Hot Rod was a television show, well here it is!

Apex – The Story of the HyperCar : Rocket science meets the auto industry in this documentary.

Ignition : Test out the most anticipated cars, trucks to SUVs in this automotive series from “Motor Trend” Magazine

Epic Drives : Choose the best cars in the world for the job, often on the most famous roads in the world.

Corvette Nation : Immerse yourself in a documentary on everything related to this American iconic sports car.

Monster Garage : A week to make automotive monsters for vehicles out of mechanical parts or face destruction!

West Coast Customs : This one is not for the subtle , West Coast Customs is a mecca for the most luxurious and outrageous vehicles on the planet!