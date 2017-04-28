Hyundai Kona Compact SUV Teased Again

Hyundai Motor has teased the all-new Kona again ahead of its world premiere in the coming months. Named after the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii, the Hyundai Kona aims to take on the global sub-compact SUVs like the Toyota C-HR, Nissan Juke, Mazda CX-3 and the likes.

Created specifically for markets like Europe and North America, the Kona was previewed by the Hyundai Intrado concept in 2014. It is said to be based on a modified version of the i20’s platform, and as the teasers hint, feature trendy styling as well, including split LED headlamps.

The Kona’s front adopts Hyundai Motor’s new family identity, the ‘Cascading Grille’. The new twin headlamps feature LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights.

The Hyundai Kona is expected to be powered by a choice of three engines – a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged three-cylinder petrol, a 1.4-litre T-GDi turbocharged four-cylinder petrol or a 1.6-litre CRDi turbocharged four-cylinder diesel. The Kona will also get an optional all-wheel-drive system.

The launch of the Kona represents the next step for Hyundai Motor Europe on its way to becoming the leading Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021 with the launch of 30 new models and derivatives.

With more than 1.4 million sales since the introduction of the first-generation Santa Fe in 2001, Hyundai Motor has established its credibility in the SUV segment and with the KONA the company is adding a fourth true SUV to its range in Europe.

Further information about the All-New Hyundai Kona will be released in the near future, with the official unveiling scheduled for summer 2017.